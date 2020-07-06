EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain with Indonesia's rupiah up the most

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.35

107.35

0.00

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3920

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.387

29.551

+0.56

Korean won

1,193.7

1195.8

+0.18

Baht

31.060

31.12

+0.19

Peso

49.412

49.33

-0.17

Rupiah

1,4350.0

14440

+0.63

Rupee

74.670

74.67

0.00

Ringgit

4.268

4.275

+0.16

Yuan

7.012

7.0194

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.35

108.61

+1.17

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.41

Taiwan dlr

29.387

30.106

+2.45

Korean won

1,193.7

1156.40

-3.12

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

49.412

50.65

+2.51

Rupiah

1,4350.0

13880

-3.28

Rupee

74.670

71.38

-4.41

Ringgit

4.268

4.0890

-4.19

Yuan

7.012

6.9632

-0.70

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

