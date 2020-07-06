EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain with Indonesia's rupiah up the most

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.35
107.35
0.00
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3920
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.387
29.551
+0.56
Korean won
1,193.7
1195.8
+0.18
Baht
31.060
31.12
+0.19
Peso
49.412
49.33
-0.17
Rupiah
1,4350.0
14440
+0.63
Rupee
74.670
74.67
0.00
Ringgit
4.268
4.275
+0.16
Yuan
7.012
7.0194
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.35
108.61
+1.17
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3444
-3.41
Taiwan dlr
29.387
30.106
+2.45
Korean won
1,193.7
1156.40
-3.12
Baht
31.060
29.91
-3.70
Peso
49.412
50.65
+2.51
Rupiah
1,4350.0
13880
-3.28
Rupee
74.670
71.38
-4.41
Ringgit
4.268
4.0890
-4.19
Yuan
7.012
6.9632
-0.70
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.