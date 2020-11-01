EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan's dollar up most

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.670
104.64
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3660
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
28.592
28.925
+1.16
Korean won
1133.900
1135.1
+0.11
Baht
31.140
31.16
+0.06
Rupiah
14650.000
14620
-0.20
Rupee
74.100
74.10
0.00
Ringgit
4.149
4.151
+0.05
Yuan
6.685
6.6932
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.670
108.61
+3.76
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3444
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
28.592
30.106
+5.30
Korean won
1133.900
1156.40
+1.98
Baht
31.140
29.91
-3.95
Peso
48.455
50.65
+4.53
Rupiah
14650.000
13880
-5.26
Rupee
74.100
71.38
-3.67
Ringgit
4.149
4.0890
-1.45
Yuan
6.685
6.9632
+4.17
