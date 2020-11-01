EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan's dollar up most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

104.64

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3660

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.592

28.925

+1.16

Korean won

1133.900

1135.1

+0.11

Baht

31.140

31.16

+0.06

Rupiah

14650.000

14620

-0.20

Rupee

74.100

74.10

0.00

Ringgit

4.149

4.151

+0.05

Yuan

6.685

6.6932

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

108.61

+3.76

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

28.592

30.106

+5.30

Korean won

1133.900

1156.40

+1.98

Baht

31.140

29.91

-3.95

Peso

48.455

50.65

+4.53

Rupiah

14650.000

13880

-5.26

Rupee

74.100

71.38

-3.67

Ringgit

4.149

4.0890

-1.45

Yuan

6.685

6.9632

+4.17

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

