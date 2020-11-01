EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan's dollar up most

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

104.64

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3660

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.592

28.925

+1.16

Korean won

1133.900

1135.1

+0.11

Baht

31.140

31.16

+0.06

Rupiah

14650.000

14620

-0.20

Rupee

74.100

74.10

0.00

Ringgit

4.149

4.151

+0.05

Yuan

6.685

6.6932

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.670

108.61

+3.76

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

28.592

30.106

+5.30

Korean won

1133.900

1156.40

+1.98

Baht

31.140

29.91

-3.95

Peso

48.455

50.65

+4.53

Rupiah

14650.000

13880

-5.26

Rupee

74.100

71.38

-3.67

Ringgit

4.149

4.0890

-1.45

Yuan

6.685

6.9632

+4.17

