EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Change on the day at 0206 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.420
104.3
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3371
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
28.507
28.837
+1.16
Korean won
1104.700
1106.2
+0.14
Baht
30.220
30.25
+0.10
Peso
48.045
48.05
+0.01
Rupiah
14100.000
14100
+0.00
Rupee
73.4816
73.4816
0.00
Ringgit
4.070
4.078
+0.20
Yuan
6.562
6.5705
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.420
108.61
+4.01
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3444
+0.55
Taiwan dlr
28.507
30.106
+5.61
Korean won
1104.700
1156.40
+4.68
Baht
30.220
29.91
-1.03
Peso
48.045
50.65
+5.42
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
73.490
71.38
-2.87
Ringgit
4.070
4.0890
+0.47
Yuan
6.562
6.9632
+6.11
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.