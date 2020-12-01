EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Change on the day at 0206 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.420

104.3

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3371

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

28.507

28.837

+1.16

Korean won

1104.700

1106.2

+0.14

Baht

30.220

30.25

+0.10

Peso

48.045

48.05

+0.01

Rupiah

14100.000

14100

+0.00

Rupee

73.4816

73.4816

0.00

Ringgit

4.070

4.078

+0.20

Yuan

6.562

6.5705

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.420

108.61

+4.01

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3444

+0.55

Taiwan dlr

28.507

30.106

+5.61

Korean won

1104.700

1156.40

+4.68

Baht

30.220

29.91

-1.03

Peso

48.045

50.65

+5.42

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

73.490

71.38

-2.87

Ringgit

4.070

4.0890

+0.47

Yuan

6.562

6.9632

+6.11

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

