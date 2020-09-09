EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.190

106.17

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3663

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.280

29.530

+0.85

Korean won

1185.400

1189.1

+0.31

Baht

31.240

31.38

+0.45

Peso

48.575

48.6

+0.05

Rupiah

14780.000

14780

0.00

Rupee

73.530

73.53

0.00

Ringgit

4.165

4.169

+0.10

Yuan

6.838

6.8320

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.190

108.61

+2.28

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.66

Taiwan dlr

29.280

30.106

+2.82

Korean won

1185.400

1156.40

-2.45

Baht

31.240

29.91

-4.26

Peso

48.575

50.65

+4.27

Rupiah

14780.000

13880

-6.09

Rupee

73.530

71.38

-2.92

Ringgit

4.165

4.0890

-1.82

Yuan

6.838

6.9632

+1.83

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 806 182 2724;))

