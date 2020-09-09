EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.190
106.17
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3663
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.280
29.530
+0.85
Korean won
1185.400
1189.1
+0.31
Baht
31.240
31.38
+0.45
Peso
48.575
48.6
+0.05
Rupiah
14780.000
14780
0.00
Rupee
73.530
73.53
0.00
Ringgit
4.165
4.169
+0.10
Yuan
6.838
6.8320
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.190
108.61
+2.28
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3444
-1.66
Taiwan dlr
29.280
30.106
+2.82
Korean won
1185.400
1156.40
-2.45
Baht
31.240
29.91
-4.26
Peso
48.575
50.65
+4.27
Rupiah
14780.000
13880
-6.09
Rupee
73.530
71.38
-2.92
Ringgit
4.165
4.0890
-1.82
Yuan
6.838
6.9632
+1.83
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
