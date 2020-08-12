EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.740
106.89
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3720
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.400
29.540
+0.48
Korean won
1184.000
1185.3
+0.11
Baht
31.040
31.06
+0.06
Peso
48.897
48.93
+0.07
Rupiah
14685.000
14685
+0.00
Rupee
74.830
74.83
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.191
+0.14
Yuan
6.941
6.9383
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.740
108.61
+1.75
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3444
-1.97
Taiwan dlr
29.400
30.106
+2.40
Korean won
1184.000
1156.40
-2.33
Baht
31.040
29.91
-3.64
Peso
48.897
50.65
+3.59
Rupiah
14685.000
13880
-5.48
Rupee
74.830
71.38
-4.61
Ringgit
4.185
4.0890
-2.29
Yuan
6.941
6.9632
+0.32
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
