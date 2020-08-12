EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

106.89

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3720

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.400

29.540

+0.48

Korean won

1184.000

1185.3

+0.11

Baht

31.040

31.06

+0.06

Peso

48.897

48.93

+0.07

Rupiah

14685.000

14685

+0.00

Rupee

74.830

74.83

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.191

+0.14

Yuan

6.941

6.9383

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

108.61

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.97

Taiwan dlr

29.400

30.106

+2.40

Korean won

1184.000

1156.40

-2.33

Baht

31.040

29.91

-3.64

Peso

48.897

50.65

+3.59

Rupiah

14685.000

13880

-5.48

Rupee

74.830

71.38

-4.61

Ringgit

4.185

4.0890

-2.29

Yuan

6.941

6.9632

+0.32

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More