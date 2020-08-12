EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

106.89

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3720

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.400

29.540

+0.48

Korean won

1184.000

1185.3

+0.11

Baht

31.040

31.06

+0.06

Peso

48.897

48.93

+0.07

Rupiah

14685.000

14685

+0.00

Rupee

74.830

74.83

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.191

+0.14

Yuan

6.941

6.9383

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.740

108.61

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.97

Taiwan dlr

29.400

30.106

+2.40

Korean won

1184.000

1156.40

-2.33

Baht

31.040

29.91

-3.64

Peso

48.897

50.65

+3.59

Rupiah

14685.000

13880

-5.48

Rupee

74.830

71.38

-4.61

Ringgit

4.185

4.0890

-2.29

Yuan

6.941

6.9632

+0.32

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

