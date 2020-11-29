EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar leads

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Change on the day at 0210 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.860

104.07

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3384

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.500

28.811

+1.09

Korean won

1104.000

1103.2

-0.07

Baht

30.260

30.32

+0.20

Peso

48.105

48.11

+0.01

Rupiah

14060.000

14070

+0.07

Rupee

73.933

73.933

0.00

Ringgit

4.067

4.067

+0.01

Yuan

6.579

6.5738

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.860

108.61

+4.57

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3444

+0.55

Taiwan dlr

28.500

30.106

+5.64

Korean won

1104.000

1156.40

+4.75

Baht

30.260

29.91

-1.16

Peso

48.105

50.65

+5.29

Rupiah

14060.000

13880

-1.28

Rupee

73.933

71.38

-3.45

Ringgit

4.067

4.0890

+0.55

Yuan

6.579

6.9632

+5.84

