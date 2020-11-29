EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar leads

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Change on the day at 0210 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.860
104.07
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3384
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.500
28.811
+1.09
Korean won
1104.000
1103.2
-0.07
Baht
30.260
30.32
+0.20
Peso
48.105
48.11
+0.01
Rupiah
14060.000
14070
+0.07
Rupee
73.933
73.933
0.00
Ringgit
4.067
4.067
+0.01
Yuan
6.579
6.5738
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.860
108.61
+4.57
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3444
+0.55
Taiwan dlr
28.500
30.106
+5.64
Korean won
1104.000
1156.40
+4.75
Baht
30.260
29.91
-1.16
Peso
48.105
50.65
+5.29
Rupiah
14060.000
13880
-1.28
Rupee
73.933
71.38
-3.45
Ringgit
4.067
4.0890
+0.55
Yuan
6.579
6.9632
+5.84
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.