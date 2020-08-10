EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar firms most

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.010
105.95
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3736
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.380
29.520
+0.48
Korean won
1184.100
1185.6
+0.13
Baht
31.090
31.12
+0.10
Peso
48.920
49.06
+0.29
Rupiah
14595.000
14590
-0.03
Rupee
74.893
74.89
0.00
Ringgit
4.197
4.193
-0.10
Yuan
6.954
6.9621
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.010
108.61
+2.45
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3444
-2.07
Taiwan dlr
29.380
30.106
+2.47
Korean won
1184.100
1156.40
-2.34
Baht
31.090
29.91
-3.80
Peso
48.920
50.65
+3.54
Rupiah
14595.000
13880
-4.90
Rupee
74.893
71.38
-4.69
Ringgit
4.197
4.0890
-2.57
Yuan
6.954
6.9632
+0.14
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.