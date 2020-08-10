EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar firms most

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.010

105.95

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3736

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.380

29.520

+0.48

Korean won

1184.100

1185.6

+0.13

Baht

31.090

31.12

+0.10

Peso

48.920

49.06

+0.29

Rupiah

14595.000

14590

-0.03

Rupee

74.893

74.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.197

4.193

-0.10

Yuan

6.954

6.9621

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.010

108.61

+2.45

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3444

-2.07

Taiwan dlr

29.380

30.106

+2.47

Korean won

1184.100

1156.40

-2.34

Baht

31.090

29.91

-3.80

Peso

48.920

50.65

+3.54

Rupiah

14595.000

13880

-4.90

Rupee

74.893

71.38

-4.69

Ringgit

4.197

4.0890

-2.57

Yuan

6.954

6.9632

+0.14

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

