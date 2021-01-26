EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.670

103.6

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3246

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.41

+1.55

Korean won

1104.300

1106.5

+0.20

Baht

29.960

29.98

+0.07

Peso

48.060

48.07

+0.02

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

0.00

Rupee

72.935

72.935

+0.00

Ringgit

4.041

4.047

+0.15

Yuan

6.461

6.4635

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.670

103.24

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3209

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1104.300

1086.20

-1.64

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.060

48.01

-0.10

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

+0.00

Rupee

72.935

73.07

+0.18

Ringgit

4.041

4.0400

-0.02

Yuan

6.461

6.5283

+1.04

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More