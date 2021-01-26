EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge higher

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.670

103.6

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3246

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.41

+1.55

Korean won

1104.300

1106.5

+0.20

Baht

29.960

29.98

+0.07

Peso

48.060

48.07

+0.02

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

0.00

Rupee

72.935

72.935

+0.00

Ringgit

4.041

4.047

+0.15

Yuan

6.461

6.4635

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.670

103.24

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.325

1.3209

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1104.300

1086.20

-1.64

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.060

48.01

-0.10

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

+0.00

Rupee

72.935

73.07

+0.18

Ringgit

4.041

4.0400

-0.02

Yuan

6.461

6.5283

+1.04

