EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit edge higher

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.670
103.6
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3246
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.41
+1.55
Korean won
1104.300
1106.5
+0.20
Baht
29.960
29.98
+0.07
Peso
48.060
48.07
+0.02
Rupiah
14040.000
14040
0.00
Rupee
72.935
72.935
+0.00
Ringgit
4.041
4.047
+0.15
Yuan
6.461
6.4635
+0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.670
103.24
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.325
1.3209
-0.29
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.483
+1.82
Korean won
1104.300
1086.20
-1.64
Baht
29.960
29.96
+0.00
Peso
48.060
48.01
-0.10
Rupiah
14040.000
14040
+0.00
Rupee
72.935
73.07
+0.18
Ringgit
4.041
4.0400
-0.02
Yuan
6.461
6.5283
+1.04
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
