EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; Philippine peso slips

March 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.820

106.67

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3301

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.850

28.319

+1.68

Korean won

1123.100

1124

+0.08

Baht

30.260

30.28

+0.07

Peso

48.530

48.46

-0.14

Rupiah

14290.000

14300

+0.07

Rupee

73.358

73.3575

0.00

Ringgit

4.049

4.057

+0.21

Yuan

6.466

6.471

+0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.820

103.24

-3.35

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3209

-0.62

Taiwan dlr

27.850

28.483

+2.27

Korean won

1123.100

1086.20

-3.29

Baht

30.260

29.96

-0.99

Peso

48.530

48.01

-1.07

Rupiah

14290.000

14040

-1.75

Rupee

73.358

73.07

-0.40

Ringgit

4.049

4.0400

-0.21

Yuan

6.466

6.5283

+0.97

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

