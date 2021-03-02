EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; Philippine peso slips
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.820 106.67 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3301 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.850 28.319 +1.68 Korean won 1123.100 1124 +0.08 Baht 30.260 30.28 +0.07 Peso 48.530 48.46 -0.14 Rupiah 14290.000 14300 +0.07 Rupee 73.358 73.3575 0.00 Ringgit 4.049 4.057 +0.21 Yuan 6.466 6.471 +0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.820
103.24
-3.35
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3209
-0.62
Taiwan dlr
27.850
28.483
+2.27
Korean won
1123.100
1086.20
-3.29
Baht
30.260
29.96
-0.99
Peso
48.530
48.01
-1.07
Rupiah
14290.000
14040
-1.75
Rupee
73.358
73.07
-0.40
Ringgit
4.049
4.0400
-0.21
Yuan
6.466
6.5283
+0.97
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
