EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; Philippine peso slips

Credit: REUTERS/DONDI TAWATAO

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.820 106.67 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3301 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.850 28.319 +1.68 Korean won 1123.100 1124 +0.08 Baht 30.260 30.28 +0.07 Peso 48.530 48.46 -0.14 Rupiah 14290.000 14300 +0.07 Rupee 73.358 73.3575 0.00 Ringgit 4.049 4.057 +0.21 Yuan 6.466 6.471 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.820

103.24

-3.35

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3209

-0.62

Taiwan dlr

27.850

28.483

+2.27

Korean won

1123.100

1086.20

-3.29

Baht

30.260

29.96

-0.99

Peso

48.530

48.01

-1.07

Rupiah

14290.000

14040

-1.75

Rupee

73.358

73.07

-0.40

Ringgit

4.049

4.0400

-0.21

Yuan

6.466

6.5283

+0.97

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

