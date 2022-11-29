EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain on dollar weakness; ringgit slumps

By Roushni Nair

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging markets rose on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar surfacing as top gainers, as the U.S. dollar slipped on the prospect of potential easing in China's strict pandemic curbs following unprecedented protests.

The U.S. dollar =USDweakened after a rally in the previous session on mounting worries over China's COVID-19 situation, although the greenback remained marginally supported by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Markets globally are pricing in comments from Fed officials who flagged a need for continued policy tightening to gain control of inflation, with no clarity on how far the central bank will to boost short-term borrowing costs.

"The Fed speakers are very clear that in the next FOMC meeting in December, we will see a deceleration in the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points," said Alvin Tan, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Tan added that markets were anticipating slight cuts in interest rates in the second half of 2023.

In Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 1% with the Singapore dollar SGD= and Thailand's baht THB=TH appreciating 0.4% each.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened 0.6% with stocks .SSEC advancing 2.1% as unrest over stringent COVID-19 policies placed by authorities appear to have come under control.

"Tighter security in China yesterday has aided to refrain large-scale protests from materialising (some spill-over to Hong Kong), but nevertheless, the absence of any clear escalation in protests could aid to bring some calm to markets," analysts at IG said in a note.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.6% for its biggest percentage loss since April 25 as uncertainties around the country's political footing dampened investor sentiment.

Since mid-last week, when Malaysia got a new leader, the ringgit has appreciated 1.5%, but the unit lost more than 7% so far this year.

Shares in Singapore advanced 0.9%, gaining for the first time in five days after last week's data signalled the island nation's economic growth came in slower than anticipated.

"Growth in the fourth quarter could potentially fall below 2% YoY with risk of another sequential decline due to further drag from the manufacturing sector," analysts at DBS Group Research concluded in a note.

The note added that economic growth momentum will slow further going into fiscal 2023.

Across the region, some stock indexes have gained strength. Shares in Singapore .STI, South Korea .KS11 and Thailand .SETI advanced between 0.5% and 1%. Still, markets in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI lost between 0.1% and 1%.

Separately, S&P Global Ratings lowered its economic growth forecast for emerging markets for the coming year, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors will be closely monitoring China's factory activity data due Wednesday, where the world's second-largest economy and Southeast Asia's largest trading partner is expected to counter a deepened contraction in November as COVID-19 woes bite.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.5 basis points to 6.982%

** Singapore's stock index .STI snaps four-day losing streak

** China's factory activity contraction likely deepened in Nov on COVID woes

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0640 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.33

-16.90

.N225

-0.5

-2.18

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.57

-11.31

.SSEC

2.18

-13.58

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-9.03

.NSEI

0.40

7.40

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.11

-9.45

.JKSE

-0.12

6.49

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.64

-7.55

.KLSE

-1.03

-4.32

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-9.82

.PSI

0.17

-6.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.03

-10.40

.KS11

1.04

-18.28

Singapore

SGD=

+0.39

-1.81

.STI

0.95

4.71

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.16

-10.61

.TWII

1.05

-19.26

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.31

-6.31

.SETI

0.49

-1.98

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.