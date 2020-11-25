EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Malaysia eyes key budget decision

By Shruti Sonal

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday amid sustained investor appetite for higher-yielding assets on optimism about effective coronavirus treatments and as the U.S. dollar remained defensive following downbeat U.S. economic data.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of six other currencies was near the lowest in more than two months after data on Wednesday showed weekly U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected and personal incomes fell. FRX/

The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= gained between 0.1% and 0.3%. The currencies have benefited in recent sessions from positive data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and signs of stability in U.S. politics.

The Philippine peso, which has gained over 5% so far this year, underperformed its peers, while the Thai baht THB=TH traded in the red for the fourth session in five.

"THB could see directional biases realigned with its Asian FX peers. But with risks from domestic protests still intact, any gains vs USD could lag regional peers," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Equities in the region presented a mixed front even as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.3%.

Analysts have said that potential COVID-19 vaccines is no shot in the arm yet for the broader emerging markets, even though Indonesia and India are tipped to be among the first to receive a boost from their arrival.

In Malaysia, all eyes will be on the parliament which will decide whether to approve the government's 2021 budget later in the day, in a vote that could decide Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's political future.

"This vote will be seen as a referendum on whether PM Yassin's coalition holds the majority in Parliament. Should the Budget fail to pass Parliament, it would trigger another bout of political uncertainty putting pressure on MYR," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, analyst at Mizuho Bank.

The Singapore bourse .STI, which has gained about 18% so far in the month, pulled back for a second straight session. However, it was still on track for its biggest weekly jump in more than 11 years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points at 2.67%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Samui Buri Property Fund; M Pictures Entertainment PCL MPIC.BK; AEC Securities PCL AEC.BK

** Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

+4.12

.N225

0.52

11.74

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.18

+6.02

.SSEC

-0.13

10.09

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.42

.NSEI

0.13

5.81

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.21

-1.56

.JKSE

0.69

-9.23

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

+0.17

.KLSE

0.24

0.79

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

+5.38

.PSI

-2.17

-12.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.24

+4.53

.KS11

0.16

18.56

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.43

.STI

-0.72

-11.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.09

+5.61

.TWII

0.46

15.04

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.02

-1.35

.SETI

0.29

-10.13

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

