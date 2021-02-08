EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain against the dollar

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.030

105.22

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3328

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1116.200

1119.6

+0.30

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.040

48.06

+0.04

Rupiah

13990.000

13995

+0.04

Rupee

72.960

72.96

+0.00

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.451

6.4488

-0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.030

103.24

-1.70

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.73

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1116.200

1086.2

-2.69

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.040

48.06

+0.04

Rupiah

13990.000

13995

+0.04

Rupee

72.960

73.065

+0.14

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.451

6.4488

-0.03

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

