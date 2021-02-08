EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain against the dollar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.030
105.22
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3328
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
27.995
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1116.200
1119.6
+0.30
Baht
29.960
29.96
+0.00
Peso
48.040
48.06
+0.04
Rupiah
13990.000
13995
+0.04
Rupee
72.960
72.96
+0.00
Ringgit
4.060
4.063
+0.07
Yuan
6.451
6.4488
-0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.030
103.24
-1.70
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.73
Taiwan dlr
27.995
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1116.200
1086.2
-2.69
Baht
29.960
29.96
+0.00
Peso
48.040
48.06
+0.04
Rupiah
13990.000
13995
+0.04
Rupee
72.960
73.065
+0.14
Ringgit
4.060
4.063
+0.07
Yuan
6.451
6.4488
-0.03
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.