EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain against the dollar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.030

105.22

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3328

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1116.200

1119.6

+0.30

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.040

48.06

+0.04

Rupiah

13990.000

13995

+0.04

Rupee

72.960

72.96

+0.00

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.451

6.4488

-0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.030

103.24

-1.70

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.73

Taiwan dlr

27.995

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1116.200

1086.2

-2.69

Baht

29.960

29.96

+0.00

Peso

48.040

48.06

+0.04

Rupiah

13990.000

13995

+0.04

Rupee

72.960

73.065

+0.14

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.451

6.4488

-0.03

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

