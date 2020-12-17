EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to lower; Taiwan dollar strengthens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.280

103.1

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3253

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.123

28.481

+1.27

Korean won

1097.800

1093.3

-0.41

Baht

29.820

29.83

+0.03

Peso

48.035

48.03

-0.01

Rupiah

14080.000

14085

+0.04

Rupee

73.598

73.5975

0.00

Ringgit

4.037

4.033

-0.10

Yuan

6.537

6.535

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.280

108.61

+5.16

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3444

+1.34

Taiwan dlr

28.123

30.106

+7.05

Korean won

1097.800

1156.40

+5.34

Baht

29.820

29.91

+0.30

Peso

48.035

50.65

+5.44

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.598

71.38

-3.01

Ringgit

4.037

4.0890

+1.29

Yuan

6.537

6.9632

+6.52

