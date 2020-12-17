EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to lower; Taiwan dollar strengthens

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.280
103.1
-0.17
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3253
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.123
28.481
+1.27
Korean won
1097.800
1093.3
-0.41
Baht
29.820
29.83
+0.03
Peso
48.035
48.03
-0.01
Rupiah
14080.000
14085
+0.04
Rupee
73.598
73.5975
0.00
Ringgit
4.037
4.033
-0.10
Yuan
6.537
6.535
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.280
108.61
+5.16
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3444
+1.34
Taiwan dlr
28.123
30.106
+7.05
Korean won
1097.800
1156.40
+5.34
Baht
29.820
29.91
+0.30
Peso
48.035
50.65
+5.44
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.598
71.38
-3.01
Ringgit
4.037
4.0890
+1.29
Yuan
6.537
6.9632
+6.52
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
