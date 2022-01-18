EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to lower

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.690

114.61

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3506

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.612

27.624

+0.04

Korean won

1193.000

1190.1

-0.24

Baht

33.170

33.09

-0.24

Peso

51.440

51.42

-0.04

Rupiah

14365.000

14335

-0.21

Rupee

74.570

74.57

0.00

Ringgit

4.192

4.182

-0.24

Yuan

6.354

6.355

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.690

115.08

+0.34

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3490

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.612

27.676

+0.23

Korean won

1193.000

1188.60

-0.37

Baht

33.170

33.39

+0.66

Peso

51.440

50.99

-0.87

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

74.570

74.33

-0.32

Ringgit

4.192

4.1640

-0.67

Yuan

6.354

6.3550

+0.02

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

