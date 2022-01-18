EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to lower

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.690
114.61
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3506
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.612
27.624
+0.04
Korean won
1193.000
1190.1
-0.24
Baht
33.170
33.09
-0.24
Peso
51.440
51.42
-0.04
Rupiah
14365.000
14335
-0.21
Rupee
74.570
74.57
0.00
Ringgit
4.192
4.182
-0.24
Yuan
6.354
6.355
+0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.690
115.08
+0.34
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3490
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.612
27.676
+0.23
Korean won
1193.000
1188.60
-0.37
Baht
33.170
33.39
+0.66
Peso
51.440
50.99
-0.87
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
74.570
74.33
-0.32
Ringgit
4.192
4.1640
-0.67
Yuan
6.354
6.3550
+0.02
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
