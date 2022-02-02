EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Thai baht firms

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. China and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.330

114.44

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3469

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.828

27.806

0.00

Korean won

1206.100

1205.5

-0.05

Baht

33.150

33.22

+0.21

Peso

51.060

51.02

-0.08

Rupiah

14365.000

14355

-0.07

Rupee

74.840

74.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.184

+0.10

Yuan

6.361

6.369

0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.330

115.08

+0.66

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3490

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

27.828

27.676

-0.55

Korean won

1206.100

1188.60

-1.45

Baht

33.150

33.39

+0.72

Peso

51.060

50.99

-0.14

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

74.840

74.33

-0.68

Ringgit

4.180

4.1640

-0.38

Yuan

6.361

6.3550

-0.09

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

