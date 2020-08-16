EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.510
106.59
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3704
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.407
29.542
+0.46
Baht
31.100
31.12
+0.06
Peso
48.691
48.7
+0.02
Rupee
74.900
74.90
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.191
+0.14
Yuan
6.945
6.9501
+0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.510
108.61
+1.97
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3444
-1.87
Taiwan dlr
29.407
30.106
+2.38
Baht
31.100
29.91
-3.83
Peso
48.691
50.65
+4.02
Rupee
74.900
71.38
-4.70
Ringgit
4.185
4.0890
-2.29
Yuan
6.945
6.9632
+0.26
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
