EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.510

106.59

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3704

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.407

29.542

+0.46

Baht

31.100

31.12

+0.06

Peso

48.691

48.7

+0.02

Rupee

74.900

74.90

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.191

+0.14

Yuan

6.945

6.9501

+0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.510

108.61

+1.97

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.87

Taiwan dlr

29.407

30.106

+2.38

Baht

31.100

29.91

-3.83

Peso

48.691

50.65

+4.02

Rupee

74.900

71.38

-4.70

Ringgit

4.185

4.0890

-2.29

Yuan

6.945

6.9632

+0.26

