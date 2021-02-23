EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar firms 1.6%

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0210 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.390

105.24

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.318

1.32

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.864

28.302

+1.57

Korean won

1109.200

1110.6

+0.13

Baht

30.020

30.02

0.00

Peso

48.580

48.58

0.00

Rupiah

14085.000

14090

+0.04

Rupee

72.455

72.455

0.00

Ringgit

4.038

4.042

+0.10

Yuan

6.459

6.464

+0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.390

103.24

-2.04

Sing dlr

1.318

1.3209

+0.20

Taiwan dlr

27.864

28.483

+2.22

Korean won

1109.200

1086.20

-2.07

Baht

30.020

29.96

-0.20

Peso

48.580

48.01

-1.17

Rupiah

14085.000

14040

-0.32

Rupee

72.455

73.07

+0.84

Ringgit

4.038

4.0200

-0.45

Yuan

6.459

6.5283

+1.07

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

