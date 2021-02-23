EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar firms 1.6%

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0210 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.390
105.24
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.318
1.32
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
27.864
28.302
+1.57
Korean won
1109.200
1110.6
+0.13
Baht
30.020
30.02
0.00
Peso
48.580
48.58
0.00
Rupiah
14085.000
14090
+0.04
Rupee
72.455
72.455
0.00
Ringgit
4.038
4.042
+0.10
Yuan
6.459
6.464
+0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.390
103.24
-2.04
Sing dlr
1.318
1.3209
+0.20
Taiwan dlr
27.864
28.483
+2.22
Korean won
1109.200
1086.20
-2.07
Baht
30.020
29.96
-0.20
Peso
48.580
48.01
-1.17
Rupiah
14085.000
14040
-0.32
Rupee
72.455
73.07
+0.84
Ringgit
4.038
4.0200
-0.45
Yuan
6.459
6.5283
+1.07
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
