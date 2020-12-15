EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs more than 1%

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.600

103.66

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.333

1.3321

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.127

28.46

+1.18

Korean won

1092.500

1093.3

+0.07

Baht

30.030

30.04

+0.03

Peso

48.035

48.08

+0.09

Rupiah

14080.000

14090

+0.07

Rupee

73.640

73.64

0.00

Ringgit

4.047

4.052

+0.12

Yuan

6.544

6.539

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.600

108.61

+4.84

Sing dlr

1.333

1.3444

+0.88

Taiwan dlr

28.127

30.106

+7.04

Korean won

1092.500

1156.40

+5.85

Baht

30.030

29.91

-0.40

Peso

48.035

50.65

+5.44

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.640

71.38

-3.07

Ringgit

4.047

4.0890

+1.04

Yuan

6.544

6.9632

+6.41

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

