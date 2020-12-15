EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs more than 1%

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.600
103.66
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.333
1.3321
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.127
28.46
+1.18
Korean won
1092.500
1093.3
+0.07
Baht
30.030
30.04
+0.03
Peso
48.035
48.08
+0.09
Rupiah
14080.000
14090
+0.07
Rupee
73.640
73.64
0.00
Ringgit
4.047
4.052
+0.12
Yuan
6.544
6.539
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.600
108.61
+4.84
Sing dlr
1.333
1.3444
+0.88
Taiwan dlr
28.127
30.106
+7.04
Korean won
1092.500
1156.40
+5.85
Baht
30.030
29.91
-0.40
Peso
48.035
50.65
+5.44
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.640
71.38
-3.07
Ringgit
4.047
4.0890
+1.04
Yuan
6.544
6.9632
+6.41
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
