EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, South Korea's won edges lower

April 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.870
108.91
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3355
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
28.445
28.435
-0.04
Korean won
1118.500
1116.6
-0.17
Peso
48.480
48.46
-0.04
Rupiah
14600.000
14600
0.00
Rupee
75.060
75.06
0.00
Ringgit
4.126
4.127
+0.02
Yuan
6.535
6.5305
-0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.870
103.24
-5.17
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3209
-1.13
Taiwan dlr
28.445
28.483
+0.13
Korean won
1118.500
1086.20
-2.89
Baht
31.490
29.96
-4.86
Peso
48.480
48.01
-0.97
Rupiah
14600.000
14040
-3.84
Rupee
75.060
73.07
-2.66
Ringgit
4.126
4.0400
-2.08
Yuan
6.535
6.5283
-0.11
