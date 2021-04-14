EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, South Korea's won edges lower

April 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.870

108.91

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3355

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.445

28.435

-0.04

Korean won

1118.500

1116.6

-0.17

Peso

48.480

48.46

-0.04

Rupiah

14600.000

14600

0.00

Rupee

75.060

75.06

0.00

Ringgit

4.126

4.127

+0.02

Yuan

6.535

6.5305

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.870

103.24

-5.17

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3209

-1.13

Taiwan dlr

28.445

28.483

+0.13

Korean won

1118.500

1086.20

-2.89

Baht

31.490

29.96

-4.86

Peso

48.480

48.01

-0.97

Rupiah

14600.000

14040

-3.84

Rupee

75.060

73.07

-2.66

Ringgit

4.126

4.0400

-2.08

Yuan

6.535

6.5283

-0.11

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

