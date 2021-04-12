EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.570

109.37

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3408

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

28.445

28.459

+0.05

Korean won

1125.800

1124.9

-0.08

Peso

48.528

48.54

+0.02

Rupiah

14590.000

14590

0.00

Rupee

75.060

75.06

0.00

Ringgit

4.132

4.131

-0.02

Yuan

6.548

6.5475

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.570

103.24

-5.78

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3209

-1.48

Taiwan dlr

28.445

28.483

+0.13

Korean won

1125.800

1086.20

-3.52

Baht

31.490

29.96

-4.86

Peso

48.528

48.01

-1.07

Rupiah

14590.000

14040

-3.77

Rupee

75.060

73.07

-2.66

Ringgit

4.132

4.0400

-2.23

Yuan

6.548

6.5283

-0.30

