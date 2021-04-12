EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.570
109.37
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3408
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
28.445
28.459
+0.05
Korean won
1125.800
1124.9
-0.08
Peso
48.528
48.54
+0.02
Rupiah
14590.000
14590
0.00
Rupee
75.060
75.06
0.00
Ringgit
4.132
4.131
-0.02
Yuan
6.548
6.5475
-0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.570
103.24
-5.78
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3209
-1.48
Taiwan dlr
28.445
28.483
+0.13
Korean won
1125.800
1086.20
-3.52
Baht
31.490
29.96
-4.86
Peso
48.528
48.01
-1.07
Rupiah
14590.000
14040
-3.77
Rupee
75.060
73.07
-2.66
Ringgit
4.132
4.0400
-2.23
Yuan
6.548
6.5283
-0.30
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
