EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indonesian rupiah gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.650

135.93

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.404

1.4048

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.820

29.81

-0.03

Korean won

1307.600

1306.3

-0.10

Baht

36.240

36.195

-0.12

Peso

55.830

55.81

-0.04

Rupiah

14975.000

14995

+0.13

Rupee

79.303

79.3025

+0.00

Ringgit

4.426

4.423

-0.07

Yuan

6.708

6.7068

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.650

115.08

-15.16

Sing dlr

1.404

1.3490

-3.94

Taiwan dlr

29.820

27.676

-7.19

Korean won

1307.600

1188.60

-9.10

Baht

36.240

33.39

-7.86

Peso

55.830

50.99

-8.67

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

79.303

74.33

-6.27

Ringgit

4.426

4.1640

-5.92

Yuan

6.708

6.3550

-5.26

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

