EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indonesian rupiah gains

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.650

135.93

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.404

1.4048

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.820

29.81

-0.03

Korean won

1307.600

1306.3

-0.10

Baht

36.240

36.195

-0.12

Peso

55.830

55.81

-0.04

Rupiah

14975.000

14995

+0.13

Rupee

79.303

79.3025

+0.00

Ringgit

4.426

4.423

-0.07

Yuan

6.708

6.7068

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.650

115.08

-15.16

Sing dlr

1.404

1.3490

-3.94

Taiwan dlr

29.820

27.676

-7.19

Korean won

1307.600

1188.60

-9.10

Baht

36.240

33.39

-7.86

Peso

55.830

50.99

-8.67

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

79.303

74.33

-6.27

Ringgit

4.426

4.1640

-5.92

Yuan

6.708

6.3550

-5.26

