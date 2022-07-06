EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indonesian rupiah gains

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.650
135.93
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.404
1.4048
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.820
29.81
-0.03
Korean won
1307.600
1306.3
-0.10
Baht
36.240
36.195
-0.12
Peso
55.830
55.81
-0.04
Rupiah
14975.000
14995
+0.13
Rupee
79.303
79.3025
+0.00
Ringgit
4.426
4.423
-0.07
Yuan
6.708
6.7068
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.650
115.08
-15.16
Sing dlr
1.404
1.3490
-3.94
Taiwan dlr
29.820
27.676
-7.19
Korean won
1307.600
1188.60
-9.10
Baht
36.240
33.39
-7.86
Peso
55.830
50.99
-8.67
Rupiah
14975.000
14250
-4.84
Rupee
79.303
74.33
-6.27
Ringgit
4.426
4.1640
-5.92
Yuan
6.708
6.3550
-5.26
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
