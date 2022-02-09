EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indonesian rupiah firms

Feb 10(Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.49

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3415

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.835

27.822

-0.05

Korean won

1196.400

1196.5

+0.01

Baht

32.720

32.73

+0.03

Peso

51.260

51.24

-0.04

Rupiah

14340.000

14355

+0.10

Rupee

74.808

74.8075

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.183

-0.04

Yuan

6.362

6.3624

+0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.08

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.47

Taiwan dlr

27.835

27.676

-0.57

Korean won

1196.400

1188.60

-0.65

Baht

32.720

33.39

+2.05

Peso

51.260

50.99

-0.53

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

74.808

74.33

-0.64

Ringgit

4.185

4.1640

-0.49

Yuan

6.362

6.3550

-0.11

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

