EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indonesian rupiah firms

Feb 10(Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.500
115.49
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3415
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.835
27.822
-0.05
Korean won
1196.400
1196.5
+0.01
Baht
32.720
32.73
+0.03
Peso
51.260
51.24
-0.04
Rupiah
14340.000
14355
+0.10
Rupee
74.808
74.8075
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.183
-0.04
Yuan
6.362
6.3624
+0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.500
115.08
-0.36
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3490
+0.47
Taiwan dlr
27.835
27.676
-0.57
Korean won
1196.400
1188.60
-0.65
Baht
32.720
33.39
+2.05
Peso
51.260
50.99
-0.53
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
74.808
74.33
-0.64
Ringgit
4.185
4.1640
-0.49
Yuan
6.362
6.3550
-0.11
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
