EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, Indian markets hit by virus surge

By Sameer Manekar

April 15 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded flat on Thursday as investors awaited key economic data from the United States, while Indian stocks and the rupee eased as a massive second wave of coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment.

Currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP=, which have strengthened against the U.S. dollar this month, traded in a tight range even as the greenback =USD hovered near four-week lows. USD/

Markets were looking ahead to the release of U.S. weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data later in the day for cues on the speed and extent of recovery in the world's largest economy before adjusting their positions.

Indian shares .NSEI gave up initial gains to slip nearly 1%. The rupee INR=IN, trading after a mid-week break, fell to its lowest since mid-July after the country reported a record 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

"A strong political will and public awareness is the best hope... but that won't spare the economy from a rough ride ahead amid ongoing macro policy paralysis," ING economist Prakash Sakpal said.

"We see the INR possibly giving back all the gains it made against the USD since early 2020, pushing to 76.80 against the USD over the next three months."

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC softened about 0.2%, losing some ground gained in the last session after its central bank left interest rates unchanged on worries rising coronavirus cases could thwart economic recovery.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE slipped 0.2% after its March trade surplus narrowed, largely in line with a Reuters poll, as exports and imports jumped higher than expected.

Meanwhile, data showed foreign investors continued to purchase emerging-market bonds in March, though inflows mainly focused on South Korean bonds as investors searched for safety among emerging-market bonds.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.4 basis points to 6.587%

** S. Korea's most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield rise 4.7 basis points to 1.149%

** Eicher Motors EICH.NS and Infosys INFY.NS biggest losers on Nifty 50

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-5.19

.N225

0.07

8.01

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-0.13

.SSEC

-0.75

-2.36

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-2.76

.NSEI

-0.71

3.01

Indonesia

IDR=

0.00

-3.84

.JKSE

-0.21

0.98

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-2.57

.KLSE

0.19

-1.59

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-0.95

.PSI

0.26

-8.40

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-2.84

.KS11

0.44

11.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-1.14

.STI

0.03

11.83

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

+0.30

.TWII

1.25

15.91

Thailand

THB=TH

0.00

-4.86

.SETI

0.00

6.33

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

