EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat as investors await China policy measures

March 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as market participants awaited fresh policy measures from China at its annual parliamentary gathering which started during the day.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was flat while equities .SSEC gained 0.3%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE, which includes Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, retreated as much as 2.6%.

China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), started its annual session on Tuesday, where it retained last year's target for economic growth of "around 5%" for this year.

China, the world's second largest economy, also announced plans to run a budget deficit of 3% of economic output, down from a revised 3.8% last year.

"At a first glance, there are not a lot of surprises in the work report, policies, targets. The growth target suggests that the government does prioritise growth but focus remains on technology," Maybank analysts wrote.

China's inflation data for February due later in the week is also on investors' watchlist after the country's consumer prices fell steeply in January.

Back in Southeast Asia, data from the Philippines showed the country's annual inflation sped up for the first time in five months in February, and came in above market expectations.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that risks to the inflation outlook have receded but remain tilted toward the upside.

Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC, said February inflation was not inconsistent with BSP's full year forecast which is unlikely to move the needle much for the monetary policy outlook.

"We continue to expect Philippines' easing cycle to start in late 2024," Cheung said.

In contrast, Thai inflation fell for a fifth consecutive month. The Thai baht THB=TH and equities .SETI retreated 0.3% each.

Equities in the region were mixed with stocks in Malaysia .KLSE falling 1.2% while those in Taiwan .TWII climbed 0.6%.

Elsewhere, the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday.

"The recent depreciation in the currency (ringgit) is unlikely to prompt a hike or tightening in conditions by the BNM. BNM is likely to keep the policy rate steady at 3.0% when it meets later this week," Sim Moh Siong, a senior currency strategist at Bank of Singapore wrote.

A testimony by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. jobs data for February later this week are also on investor's radar.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Inflation in Japan's capital re-accelerates in February

** South Korea Q4 GDP +0.6% q/q, unchanged from advance estimate

** China's services activity growth momentum softens in Feb, Caixin PMI shows

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0349 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-6.27

.N225

0.07

19.94

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-1.39

.SSEC

0.26

2.43

India

INR=IN

-0.04

+0.35

.NSEI

0.00

3.10

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.06

-2.22

.JKSE

-0.16

-0.11

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-2.84

.KLSE

-1.22

4.52

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-1.11

.PSI

0.00

7.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.21

-3.46

.KS11

-0.46

0.25

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-1.79

.STI

-0.32

-3.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

-2.61

.TWII

0.63

8.34

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.31

-4.66

.SETI

-0.32

-4.07

