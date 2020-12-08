EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.140

104.15

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3375

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.220

28.516

+1.05

Korean won

1084.200

1085.4

+0.11

Baht

30.020

30.04

+0.07

Peso

48.105

48.16

+0.11

Rupee

73.520

73.52

0.00

Ringgit

4.070

4.07

+0.00

Yuan

6.535

6.5322

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.140

108.61

+4.29

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3444

+0.56

Taiwan dlr

28.220

30.106

+6.68

Korean won

1084.200

1156.40

+6.66

Baht

30.020

29.91

-0.37

Peso

48.105

50.65

+5.29

Rupee

73.520

71.38

-2.91

Ringgit

4.070

4.0890

+0.47

Yuan

6.535

6.9632

+6.56

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

