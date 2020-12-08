EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.140
104.15
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3375
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
28.220
28.516
+1.05
Korean won
1084.200
1085.4
+0.11
Baht
30.020
30.04
+0.07
Peso
48.105
48.16
+0.11
Rupee
73.520
73.52
0.00
Ringgit
4.070
4.07
+0.00
Yuan
6.535
6.5322
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.140
108.61
+4.29
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3444
+0.56
Taiwan dlr
28.220
30.106
+6.68
Korean won
1084.200
1156.40
+6.66
Baht
30.020
29.91
-0.37
Peso
48.105
50.65
+5.29
Rupee
73.520
71.38
-2.91
Ringgit
4.070
4.0890
+0.47
Yuan
6.535
6.9632
+6.56
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.