EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer, Taiwanese dollar leads

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.140

104.15

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3375

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.220

28.516

+1.05

Korean won

1084.200

1085.4

+0.11

Baht

30.020

30.04

+0.07

Peso

48.105

48.16

+0.11

Rupee

73.520

73.52

0.00

Ringgit

4.070

4.07

+0.00

Yuan

6.535

6.5322

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.140

108.61

+4.29

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3444

+0.56

Taiwan dlr

28.220

30.106

+6.68

Korean won

1084.200

1156.40

+6.66

Baht

30.020

29.91

-0.37

Peso

48.105

50.65

+5.29

Rupee

73.520

71.38

-2.91

Ringgit

4.070

4.0890

+0.47

Yuan

6.535

6.9632

+6.56

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More