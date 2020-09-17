EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.800

104.73

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3567

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.097

29.31

+0.73

Korean won

1165.500

1174.4

+0.76

Baht

31.110

31.19

+0.26

Peso

48.400

48.44

+0.08

Rupiah

14750.000

14820

+0.47

Rupee

73.650

73.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.125

4.137

+0.29

Yuan

6.755

6.7642

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.800

108.61

+3.64

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3444

-0.88

Taiwan dlr

29.097

30.106

+3.47

Korean won

1165.500

1156.40

-0.78

Baht

31.110

29.91

-3.86

Peso

48.400

50.65

+4.65

Rupiah

14750.000

13880

-5.90

Rupee

73.650

71.38

-3.08

Ringgit

4.125

4.0890

-0.87

Yuan

6.755

6.9632

+3.08

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

