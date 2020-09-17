EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Change on the day at 0202 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.800
104.73
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3567
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.097
29.31
+0.73
Korean won
1165.500
1174.4
+0.76
Baht
31.110
31.19
+0.26
Peso
48.400
48.44
+0.08
Rupiah
14750.000
14820
+0.47
Rupee
73.650
73.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.125
4.137
+0.29
Yuan
6.755
6.7642
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.800
108.61
+3.64
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3444
-0.88
Taiwan dlr
29.097
30.106
+3.47
Korean won
1165.500
1156.40
-0.78
Baht
31.110
29.91
-3.86
Peso
48.400
50.65
+4.65
Rupiah
14750.000
13880
-5.90
Rupee
73.650
71.38
-3.08
Ringgit
4.125
4.0890
-0.87
Yuan
6.755
6.9632
+3.08
