EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan's dollar rises 1.2%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.090

105.28

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.346

1.348

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

28.510

28.856

+1.21

Korean won

1112.200

1115.1

+0.26

Baht

30.280

30.45

+0.56

Peso

48.310

48.29

-0.04

Rupiah

14040.000

14040

+0.00

Rupee

74.180

74.18

0.00

Ringgit

4.117

4.118

+0.02

Yuan

6.599

6.616

+0.26

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.090

108.61

+3.35

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3444

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

28.510

30.106

+5.60

Korean won

1112.200

1156.40

+3.97

Baht

30.280

29.91

-1.22

Peso

48.310

50.65

+4.84

Rupiah

14040.000

13880

-1.14

Rupee

74.180

71.38

-3.77

Ringgit

4.117

4.0890

-0.68

Yuan

6.599

6.9632

+5.52

