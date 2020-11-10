EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan's dollar rises 1.2%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.090
105.28
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.346
1.348
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
28.510
28.856
+1.21
Korean won
1112.200
1115.1
+0.26
Baht
30.280
30.45
+0.56
Peso
48.310
48.29
-0.04
Rupiah
14040.000
14040
+0.00
Rupee
74.180
74.18
0.00
Ringgit
4.117
4.118
+0.02
Yuan
6.599
6.616
+0.26
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.090
108.61
+3.35
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3444
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
28.510
30.106
+5.60
Korean won
1112.200
1156.40
+3.97
Baht
30.280
29.91
-1.22
Peso
48.310
50.65
+4.84
Rupiah
14040.000
13880
-1.14
Rupee
74.180
71.38
-3.77
Ringgit
4.117
4.0890
-0.68
Yuan
6.599
6.9632
+5.52
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
