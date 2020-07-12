EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar strengthens most

July 13 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.800

106.89

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3909

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.445

29.613

+0.57

Korean won

1200.000

1204.5

+0.37

Baht

31.260

31.27

+0.03

Peso

49.400

49.45

+0.10

Rupiah

14360.000

14360

+0.00

Rupee

75.200

75.20

0.00

Ringgit

4.256

4.264

+0.19

Yuan

7.003

7.0000

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.800

108.61

+1.69

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

29.445

30.106

+2.24

Korean won

1200.000

1156.40

-3.63

Baht

31.260

29.91

-4.32

Peso

49.400

50.65

+2.53

Rupiah

14360.000

13880

-3.34

Rupee

75.200

71.38

-5.08

Ringgit

4.256

4.0890

-3.92

Yuan

7.003

6.9632

-0.57

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

