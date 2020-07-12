EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar strengthens most

July 13 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.800
106.89
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3909
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.445
29.613
+0.57
Korean won
1200.000
1204.5
+0.37
Baht
31.260
31.27
+0.03
Peso
49.400
49.45
+0.10
Rupiah
14360.000
14360
+0.00
Rupee
75.200
75.20
0.00
Ringgit
4.256
4.264
+0.19
Yuan
7.003
7.0000
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.800
108.61
+1.69
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.21
Taiwan dlr
29.445
30.106
+2.24
Korean won
1200.000
1156.40
-3.63
Baht
31.260
29.91
-4.32
Peso
49.400
50.65
+2.53
Rupiah
14360.000
13880
-3.34
Rupee
75.200
71.38
-5.08
Ringgit
4.256
4.0890
-3.92
Yuan
7.003
6.9632
-0.57
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
