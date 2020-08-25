EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.490
106.36
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3678
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.352
29.507
+0.53
Korean won
1186.300
1185.1
-0.10
Baht
31.380
31.47
+0.29
Peso
48.510
48.54
+0.06
Rupiah
14590.000
14640
+0.34
Rupee
74.320
74.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.166
4.166
+0.00
Yuan
6.903
6.911
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.490
108.61
+1.99
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3444
-1.68
Taiwan dlr
29.352
30.106
+2.57
Korean won
1186.300
1156.40
-2.52
Baht
31.380
29.91
-4.68
Peso
48.510
50.65
+4.41
Rupiah
14590.000
13880
-4.87
Rupee
74.320
71.38
-3.96
Ringgit
4.166
4.0890
-1.85
Yuan
6.903
6.9632
+0.88
