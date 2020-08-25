EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.490

106.36

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3678

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.352

29.507

+0.53

Korean won

1186.300

1185.1

-0.10

Baht

31.380

31.47

+0.29

Peso

48.510

48.54

+0.06

Rupiah

14590.000

14640

+0.34

Rupee

74.320

74.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.166

4.166

+0.00

Yuan

6.903

6.911

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.490

108.61

+1.99

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.68

Taiwan dlr

29.352

30.106

+2.57

Korean won

1186.300

1156.40

-2.52

Baht

31.380

29.91

-4.68

Peso

48.510

50.65

+4.41

Rupiah

14590.000

13880

-4.87

Rupee

74.320

71.38

-3.96

Ringgit

4.166

4.0890

-1.85

Yuan

6.903

6.9632

+0.88

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

