EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.410

105.42

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3643

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.393

29.518

+0.43

Korean won

1183.600

1183.7

+0.01

Baht

31.180

31.12

-0.19

Peso

48.540

48.53

-0.02

Rupiah

14780.000

14830

+0.34

Rupee

74.755

74.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.18

+0.01

Yuan

6.922

6.9222

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.410

108.61

+3.04

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3444

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

29.393

30.106

+2.43

Korean won

1183.600

1156.40

-2.30

Baht

31.180

29.91

-4.07

Peso

48.540

50.65

+4.35

Rupiah

14780.000

13880

-6.09

Rupee

74.755

71.38

-4.51

Ringgit

4.180

4.0890

-2.17

Yuan

6.922

6.9632

+0.60

