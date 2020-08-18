EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.410
105.42
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3643
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.393
29.518
+0.43
Korean won
1183.600
1183.7
+0.01
Baht
31.180
31.12
-0.19
Peso
48.540
48.53
-0.02
Rupiah
14780.000
14830
+0.34
Rupee
74.755
74.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.18
+0.01
Yuan
6.922
6.9222
+0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.410
108.61
+3.04
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3444
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
29.393
30.106
+2.43
Korean won
1183.600
1156.40
-2.30
Baht
31.180
29.91
-4.07
Peso
48.540
50.65
+4.35
Rupiah
14780.000
13880
-6.09
Rupee
74.755
71.38
-4.51
Ringgit
4.180
4.0890
-2.17
Yuan
6.922
6.9632
+0.60
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.