EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.620

133.83

-0.59

Sing dlr

1.388

1.386

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.730

29.74

+0.03

Korean won

1284.200

1290.5

+0.49

Baht

34.980

34.75

-0.66

Peso

53.365

53.37

+0.01

Rupiah

14740.000

14740

+0.00

Rupee

78.065

78.065

0.00

Ringgit

4.396

4.412

+0.36

Yuan

6.698

6.7158

+0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.620

115.08

-14.51

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3490

-2.82

Taiwan dlr

29.730

27.676

-6.91

Korean won

1284.200

1188.60

-7.44

Baht

34.980

33.39

-4.55

Peso

53.365

50.99

-4.45

Rupiah

14740.000

14250

-3.32

Rupee

78.065

74.33

-4.78

Ringgit

4.396

4.1640

-5.28

Yuan

6.698

6.3550

-5.12

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters