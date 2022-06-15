EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.620

133.83

-0.59

Sing dlr

1.388

1.386

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.730

29.74

+0.03

Korean won

1284.200

1290.5

+0.49

Baht

34.980

34.75

-0.66

Peso

53.365

53.37

+0.01

Rupiah

14740.000

14740

+0.00

Rupee

78.065

78.065

0.00

Ringgit

4.396

4.412

+0.36

Yuan

6.698

6.7158

+0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.620

115.08

-14.51

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3490

-2.82

Taiwan dlr

29.730

27.676

-6.91

Korean won

1284.200

1188.60

-7.44

Baht

34.980

33.39

-4.55

Peso

53.365

50.99

-4.45

Rupiah

14740.000

14250

-3.32

Rupee

78.065

74.33

-4.78

Ringgit

4.396

4.1640

-5.28

Yuan

6.698

6.3550

-5.12

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.