EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads

June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.620
133.83
-0.59
Sing dlr
1.388
1.386
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
29.730
29.74
+0.03
Korean won
1284.200
1290.5
+0.49
Baht
34.980
34.75
-0.66
Peso
53.365
53.37
+0.01
Rupiah
14740.000
14740
+0.00
Rupee
78.065
78.065
0.00
Ringgit
4.396
4.412
+0.36
Yuan
6.698
6.7158
+0.27
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.620
115.08
-14.51
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3490
-2.82
Taiwan dlr
29.730
27.676
-6.91
Korean won
1284.200
1188.60
-7.44
Baht
34.980
33.39
-4.55
Peso
53.365
50.99
-4.45
Rupiah
14740.000
14250
-3.32
Rupee
78.065
74.33
-4.78
Ringgit
4.396
4.1640
-5.28
Yuan
6.698
6.3550
-5.12
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
