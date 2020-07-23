EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains
July 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.510
106.85
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3857
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
29.422
29.428
+0.02
Korean won
1199.700
1201.45
+0.15
Baht
31.680
31.71
+0.09
Peso
49.360
49.43
+0.14
Rupiah
14490.000
14550
+0.41
Rupee
74.760
74.81
0.00
Ringgit
4.256
4.256
+0.00
Yuan
7.008
7.0034
-0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.510
108.61
+1.97
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3444
-2.91
Taiwan dlr
29.422
30.106
+2.32
Korean won
1199.700
1156.40
-3.61
Baht
31.680
29.91
-5.59
Peso
49.360
50.65
+2.61
Rupiah
14490.000
13880
-4.21
Rupee
74.760
71.38
-4.52
Ringgit
4.256
4.0890
-3.92
Yuan
7.008
6.9632
-0.64
(Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
