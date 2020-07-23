EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains

July 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.510

106.85

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3857

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.422

29.428

+0.02

Korean won

1199.700

1201.45

+0.15

Baht

31.680

31.71

+0.09

Peso

49.360

49.43

+0.14

Rupiah

14490.000

14550

+0.41

Rupee

74.760

74.81

0.00

Ringgit

4.256

4.256

+0.00

Yuan

7.008

7.0034

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.510

108.61

+1.97

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3444

-2.91

Taiwan dlr

29.422

30.106

+2.32

Korean won

1199.700

1156.40

-3.61

Baht

31.680

29.91

-5.59

Peso

49.360

50.65

+2.61

Rupiah

14490.000

13880

-4.21

Rupee

74.760

71.38

-4.52

Ringgit

4.256

4.0890

-3.92

Yuan

7.008

6.9632

-0.64

(Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)

