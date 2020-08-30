EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.500

105.34

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3578

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.345

29.521

+0.60

Korean won

1181.600

1184.3

+0.23

Baht

31.060

31.15

+0.29

Peso

48.390

48.390

0.00

Rupiah

14500.000

14615

+0.79

Rupee

73.385

73.385

0.00

Ringgit

4.163

4.163

0.00

Yuan

6.856

6.8646

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.500

108.61

+2.95

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3444

-0.99

Taiwan dlr

29.345

30.106

+2.59

Korean won

1181.600

1156.40

-2.13

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

48.390

50.65

+4.67

Rupiah

14500.000

13880

-4.28

Rupee

73.385

71.38

-2.73

Ringgit

4.163

4.0890

-1.78

Yuan

6.856

6.9632

+1.57

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

