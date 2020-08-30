EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.500
105.34
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3578
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
29.345
29.521
+0.60
Korean won
1181.600
1184.3
+0.23
Baht
31.060
31.15
+0.29
Peso
48.390
48.390
0.00
Rupiah
14500.000
14615
+0.79
Rupee
73.385
73.385
0.00
Ringgit
4.163
4.163
0.00
Yuan
6.856
6.8646
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.500
108.61
+2.95
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3444
-0.99
Taiwan dlr
29.345
30.106
+2.59
Korean won
1181.600
1156.40
-2.13
Baht
31.060
29.91
-3.70
Peso
48.390
50.65
+4.67
Rupiah
14500.000
13880
-4.28
Rupee
73.385
71.38
-2.73
Ringgit
4.163
4.0890
-1.78
Yuan
6.856
6.9632
+1.57
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.