EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.300

104.48

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3575

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.601

29.006

+1.42

Korean won

1131.600

1137.7

+0.54

Baht

31.020

31.13

+0.35

Peso

48.350

48.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14350.000

14540

+1.32

Rupee

74.740

74.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.165

+0.36

Yuan

6.651

6.655

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.300

108.61

+4.13

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3444

-1.07

Taiwan dlr

28.601

30.106

+5.26

Korean won

1131.600

1156.40

+2.19

Baht

31.020

29.91

-3.58

Peso

48.350

50.65

+4.76

Rupiah

14350.000

13880

-3.28

Rupee

74.740

71.38

-4.50

Ringgit

4.150

4.0890

-1.47

Yuan

6.651

6.9632

+4.70

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

