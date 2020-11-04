EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.300
104.48
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3575
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.601
29.006
+1.42
Korean won
1131.600
1137.7
+0.54
Baht
31.020
31.13
+0.35
Peso
48.350
48.34
-0.02
Rupiah
14350.000
14540
+1.32
Rupee
74.740
74.74
0.00
Ringgit
4.150
4.165
+0.36
Yuan
6.651
6.655
+0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.300
108.61
+4.13
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3444
-1.07
Taiwan dlr
28.601
30.106
+5.26
Korean won
1131.600
1156.40
+2.19
Baht
31.020
29.91
-3.58
Peso
48.350
50.65
+4.76
Rupiah
14350.000
13880
-3.28
Rupee
74.740
71.38
-4.50
Ringgit
4.150
4.0890
-1.47
Yuan
6.651
6.9632
+4.70
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
