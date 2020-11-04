EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.300

104.48

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3575

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.601

29.006

+1.42

Korean won

1131.600

1137.7

+0.54

Baht

31.020

31.13

+0.35

Peso

48.350

48.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14350.000

14540

+1.32

Rupee

74.740

74.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.165

+0.36

Yuan

6.651

6.655

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.300

108.61

+4.13

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3444

-1.07

Taiwan dlr

28.601

30.106

+5.26

Korean won

1131.600

1156.40

+2.19

Baht

31.020

29.91

-3.58

Peso

48.350

50.65

+4.76

Rupiah

14350.000

13880

-3.28

Rupee

74.740

71.38

-4.50

Ringgit

4.150

4.0890

-1.47

Yuan

6.651

6.9632

+4.70

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

