EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah climbs nearly 1%

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0212 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

108.6

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3247

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.769

27.908

+0.50

Korean won

1115.000

1121.3

+0.57

Baht

31.050

31.16

+0.35

Peso

47.781

47.77

-0.02

Rupiah

14160.000

14280

+0.85

Rupee

73.510

73.51

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.11

+0.17

Yuan

6.430

6.4308

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

103.24

-5.14

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.35

Taiwan dlr

27.769

28.483

+2.57

Korean won

1115.000

1086.20

-2.58

Baht

31.050

29.96

-3.51

Peso

47.781

48.01

+0.48

Rupiah

14160.000

14040

-0.85

Rupee

73.510

73.07

-0.61

Ringgit

4.103

4.0200

-2.02

Yuan

6.430

6.5283

+1.53

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.