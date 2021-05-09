EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah climbs nearly 1%

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0212 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.830
108.6
-0.21
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3247
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.769
27.908
+0.50
Korean won
1115.000
1121.3
+0.57
Baht
31.050
31.16
+0.35
Peso
47.781
47.77
-0.02
Rupiah
14160.000
14280
+0.85
Rupee
73.510
73.51
0.00
Ringgit
4.103
4.11
+0.17
Yuan
6.430
6.4308
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.830
103.24
-5.14
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.35
Taiwan dlr
27.769
28.483
+2.57
Korean won
1115.000
1086.20
-2.58
Baht
31.050
29.96
-3.51
Peso
47.781
48.01
+0.48
Rupiah
14160.000
14040
-0.85
Rupee
73.510
73.07
-0.61
Ringgit
4.103
4.0200
-2.02
Yuan
6.430
6.5283
+1.53
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
