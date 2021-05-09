EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah climbs nearly 1%

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

108.6

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3247

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.769

27.908

+0.50

Korean won

1115.000

1121.3

+0.57

Baht

31.050

31.16

+0.35

Peso

47.781

47.77

-0.02

Rupiah

14160.000

14280

+0.85

Rupee

73.510

73.51

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.11

+0.17

Yuan

6.430

6.4308

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.830

103.24

-5.14

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.35

Taiwan dlr

27.769

28.483

+2.57

Korean won

1115.000

1086.20

-2.58

Baht

31.050

29.96

-3.51

Peso

47.781

48.01

+0.48

Rupiah

14160.000

14040

-0.85

Rupee

73.510

73.07

-0.61

Ringgit

4.103

4.0200

-2.02

Yuan

6.430

6.5283

+1.53

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

