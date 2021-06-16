EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korea's won leads losses

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.630
110.69
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.334
1.336
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.706
27.691
-0.05
Korean won
1128.300
1117.2
-0.98
Baht
31.290
31.16
-0.42
Peso
48.370
48.24
-0.27
Rupiah
14340.000
14235
-0.73
Rupee
73.323
73.3225
0.00
Ringgit
4.130
4.116
-0.34
Yuan
6.422
6.3969
-0.39
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.630
103.24
-6.68
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-1.01
Taiwan dlr
27.706
28.483
+2.80
Korean won
1128.300
1086.20
-3.73
Baht
31.290
29.96
-4.25
Peso
48.370
48.01
-0.74
Rupiah
14340.000
14040
-2.09
Rupee
73.323
73.07
-0.35
Ringgit
4.130
4.0400
-2.18
Yuan
6.422
6.5283
+1.66
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
