EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korea's won leads losses

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

110.69

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.334

1.336

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.706

27.691

-0.05

Korean won

1128.300

1117.2

-0.98

Baht

31.290

31.16

-0.42

Peso

48.370

48.24

-0.27

Rupiah

14340.000

14235

-0.73

Rupee

73.323

73.3225

0.00

Ringgit

4.130

4.116

-0.34

Yuan

6.422

6.3969

-0.39

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

103.24

-6.68

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-1.01

Taiwan dlr

27.706

28.483

+2.80

Korean won

1128.300

1086.20

-3.73

Baht

31.290

29.96

-4.25

Peso

48.370

48.01

-0.74

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

73.323

73.07

-0.35

Ringgit

4.130

4.0400

-2.18

Yuan

6.422

6.5283

+1.66

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

