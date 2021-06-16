EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korea's won leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

110.69

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.334

1.336

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.706

27.691

-0.05

Korean won

1128.300

1117.2

-0.98

Baht

31.290

31.16

-0.42

Peso

48.370

48.24

-0.27

Rupiah

14340.000

14235

-0.73

Rupee

73.323

73.3225

0.00

Ringgit

4.130

4.116

-0.34

Yuan

6.422

6.3969

-0.39

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

103.24

-6.68

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-1.01

Taiwan dlr

27.706

28.483

+2.80

Korean won

1128.300

1086.20

-3.73

Baht

31.290

29.96

-4.25

Peso

48.370

48.01

-0.74

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

73.323

73.07

-0.35

Ringgit

4.130

4.0400

-2.18

Yuan

6.422

6.5283

+1.66

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

