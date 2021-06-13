EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korean won leads losses

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0220 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.730

109.65

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3256

-0.05

Korean won

1116.000

1110.8

-0.47

Baht

31.110

31.06

-0.16

Peso

47.789

47.77

-0.04

Rupiah

14220.000

14188

-0.23

Rupee

73.068

73.0675

0.00

Ringgit

4.112

4.106

-0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.730

103.24

-5.91

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.40

Korean won

1116.000

1086.2

-2.67

Baht

31.110

29.96

-3.70

Peso

47.789

47.77

+0.48

Rupiah

14220.000

14188

-1.23

Rupee

73.068

73.065

-0.00

Ringgit

4.112

4.106

-2.24

