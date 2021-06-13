EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korean won leads losses

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0220 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.730
109.65
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3256
-0.05
Korean won
1116.000
1110.8
-0.47
Baht
31.110
31.06
-0.16
Peso
47.789
47.77
-0.04
Rupiah
14220.000
14188
-0.23
Rupee
73.068
73.0675
0.00
Ringgit
4.112
4.106
-0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.730
103.24
-5.91
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.40
Korean won
1116.000
1086.2
-2.67
Baht
31.110
29.96
-3.70
Peso
47.789
47.77
+0.48
Rupiah
14220.000
14188
-1.23
Rupee
73.068
73.065
-0.00
Ringgit
4.112
4.106
-2.24
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
