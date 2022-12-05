EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead losses

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.550
136.74
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.354
1.358
+0.29
Taiwan dlr
30.505
30.455
-0.16
Korean won
1303.500
1292.6
-0.84
Baht
35.000
34.745
-0.73
Peso
55.990
55.95
-0.07
Rupiah
15500.000
15465
-0.23
Rupee
81.790
81.79
0.00
Ringgit
4.373
4.366
-0.16
Yuan
6.963
6.9605
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.550
115.08
-15.72
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3490
-0.38
Taiwan dlr
30.505
27.676
-9.27
Korean won
1303.500
1188.60
-8.81
Baht
35.000
33.39
-4.60
Peso
55.990
50.99
-8.93
Rupiah
15500.000
14250
-8.06
Rupee
81.790
74.33
-9.12
Ringgit
4.373
4.1640
-4.78
Yuan
6.963
6.3550
-8.74
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
