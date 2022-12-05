EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead losses

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 05, 2022 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.550

136.74

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.354

1.358

+0.29

Taiwan dlr

30.505

30.455

-0.16

Korean won

1303.500

1292.6

-0.84

Baht

35.000

34.745

-0.73

Peso

55.990

55.95

-0.07

Rupiah

15500.000

15465

-0.23

Rupee

81.790

81.79

0.00

Ringgit

4.373

4.366

-0.16

Yuan

6.963

6.9605

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.550

115.08

-15.72

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3490

-0.38

Taiwan dlr

30.505

27.676

-9.27

Korean won

1303.500

1188.60

-8.81

Baht

35.000

33.39

-4.60

Peso

55.990

50.99

-8.93

Rupiah

15500.000

14250

-8.06

Rupee

81.790

74.33

-9.12

Ringgit

4.373

4.1640

-4.78

Yuan

6.963

6.3550

-8.74

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.