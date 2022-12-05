EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead losses

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.550

136.74

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.354

1.358

+0.29

Taiwan dlr

30.505

30.455

-0.16

Korean won

1303.500

1292.6

-0.84

Baht

35.000

34.745

-0.73

Peso

55.990

55.95

-0.07

Rupiah

15500.000

15465

-0.23

Rupee

81.790

81.79

0.00

Ringgit

4.373

4.366

-0.16

Yuan

6.963

6.9605

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.550

115.08

-15.72

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3490

-0.38

Taiwan dlr

30.505

27.676

-9.27

Korean won

1303.500

1188.60

-8.81

Baht

35.000

33.39

-4.60

Peso

55.990

50.99

-8.93

Rupiah

15500.000

14250

-8.06

Rupee

81.790

74.33

-9.12

Ringgit

4.373

4.1640

-4.78

Yuan

6.963

6.3550

-8.74

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

