EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; Malaysian ringgit hits 24-year low

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.630
142.79
-0.58
Sing dlr
1.409
1.4065
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.918
30.746
-0.56
Korean won
1386.400
1371.7
-1.06
Baht
36.805
36.65
-0.42
Peso
57.280
57.09
-0.33
Rupiah
14930.000
14885
-0.30
Rupee
79.835
79.835
+0.00
Ringgit
4.501
4.498
-0.07
Yuan
6.975
6.9545
-0.29
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.630
115.08
-19.88
Sing dlr
1.409
1.3490
-4.24
Taiwan dlr
30.918
27.676
-10.49
Korean won
1386.400
1188.60
-14.27
Baht
36.805
33.39
-9.28
Peso
57.280
50.99
-10.98
Rupiah
14930.000
14250
-4.55
Rupee
79.835
74.33
-6.90
Ringgit
4.501
4.1640
-7.49
Yuan
6.975
6.3550
-8.88
