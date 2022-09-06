EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; Malaysian ringgit hits 24-year low

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.630

142.79

-0.58

Sing dlr

1.409

1.4065

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.918

30.746

-0.56

Korean won

1386.400

1371.7

-1.06

Baht

36.805

36.65

-0.42

Peso

57.280

57.09

-0.33

Rupiah

14930.000

14885

-0.30

Rupee

79.835

79.835

+0.00

Ringgit

4.501

4.498

-0.07

Yuan

6.975

6.9545

-0.29

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.630

115.08

-19.88

Sing dlr

1.409

1.3490

-4.24

Taiwan dlr

30.918

27.676

-10.49

Korean won

1386.400

1188.60

-14.27

Baht

36.805

33.39

-9.28

Peso

57.280

50.99

-10.98

Rupiah

14930.000

14250

-4.55

Rupee

79.835

74.33

-6.90

Ringgit

4.501

4.1640

-7.49

Yuan

6.975

6.3550

-8.88

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

