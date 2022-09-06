EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; Malaysian ringgit hits 24-year low

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.630

142.79

-0.58

Sing dlr

1.409

1.4065

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.918

30.746

-0.56

Korean won

1386.400

1371.7

-1.06

Baht

36.805

36.65

-0.42

Peso

57.280

57.09

-0.33

Rupiah

14930.000

14885

-0.30

Rupee

79.835

79.835

+0.00

Ringgit

4.501

4.498

-0.07

Yuan

6.975

6.9545

-0.29

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.630

115.08

-19.88

Sing dlr

1.409

1.3490

-4.24

Taiwan dlr

30.918

27.676

-10.49

Korean won

1386.400

1188.60

-14.27

Baht

36.805

33.39

-9.28

Peso

57.280

50.99

-10.98

Rupiah

14930.000

14250

-4.55

Rupee

79.835

74.33

-6.90

Ringgit

4.501

4.1640

-7.49

Yuan

6.975

6.3550

-8.88

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

