EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall as economic risks weigh

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Weak sentiment weighed on most Asian currencies on Monday, with the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah leading losses in a thin trading week, amid worries about soaring inflation pressures and recession.

Markets in China and South Korea were closed on account for public holidays.

Surging inflation and a potential downturn in global economies have weighed on risk-sensitive Asian assets, prompting a rush to safe-havens like the dollar.

However, the U.S dollar USD= eased back from its 20-year high against the Japanese yen JPY= after the country's finance minister said it will take "sharp decisive steps" to stem any further movement in the currency.

Additionally, market participants await U.S. non-farm payrolls, due at the end of the week, to get a further idea on how the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to move ahead with rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

"The strong dollar environment has raised questions about how Asia will be impacted and whether this will precipitate another financial crisis," analysts from Morgan Stanley Research said.

"Currencies across Asia are depreciating because of a stronger dollar and not because of any existing imbalances related to the Asia macro situation," they added.

In Asia, the Indonesian currency IDR= was among the top laggards for the day, dropping about 0.4%. Southeast Asia's largest economy reported an acceleration in its September inflation to 5.95%, although it was slightly less than expected.

While the currency has lost about 6.9% this year, it remains one of the best-performing units.

Inflation prints across Asian economies such as Taiwan, Philippines and Thailand this week are likely to dictate the course on their respective central banks, which have been hiking interest rates.

"Rising inflation will likely convince Bank Indonesia (BI) to stay hawkish with more rate hikes likely at the 20 October meeting," analysts from ING wrote.

The Thai baht THB=TH also lost about 0.3%, with its central bank chief saying on Saturday that the economic recovery is likely to remain intact but slow, with its monetary policy tightening cycle to be gradual to ensure steady growth.

Other currencies like the Philippines Peso PHP=, Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell between 0.3% and 0.4%.

Most regional equities also faced risk aversion in a holiday-heavy week, with Philippines stocks .PSI trading 0.6% lower to around a two-year low.

Other stock markets such as Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI slipped in the range of 0.1% and 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield down to 7.37%

** Thai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility

** PREVIEW-Malaysia seen pushing 'feel good' budget ahead of elections

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-20.60

.N225

0.6

-9.35

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-10.76

.SSEC

-

-16.91

India

INR=IN

-0.57

-9.14

.NSEI

-0.64

-2.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.43

-6.80

.JKSE

-0.32

6.64

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.30

-10.43

.KLSE

-0.23

-11.23

Philippines

PHP=

-0.39

-13.55

.PSI

-0.60

-19.88

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-

-16.88

.KS11

-

-27.61

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-6.09

.STI

-0.39

-0.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.39

-13.11

.TWII

-0.77

-26.88

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.85

-12.42

.SETI

-0.99

-5.06

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

