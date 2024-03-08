EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, equities rise as US rate cut bets firm

By John Biju

March 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities advanced on Friday ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data and growing optimism over U.S. rate cuts later this year, with equities in Taiwan heading for their best weekly performance for the year.

Optimism over artificial intelligence-linked stocks which swept global markets recently helped Taiwan stocks .TWII surge 4.5% this week and hit record highs, in what could be its best week since Nov. 2022.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 climbed more than 1% for the week, heading for its best week since Feb. 16.

MSCI's gauge of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose up to 0.2% to hit highest level since early January.

Prospects of the start of a rate easing cycle by the U.S. Federal Reserve firmed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that rate reductions will "likely be appropriate" later this year.

Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is "not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates.

"The Fed was very careful saying that while they are not in a rush to cut interest rates, the rate cut is still on the agenda. That was quite reassuring for the market," Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore said.

Investors now await U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday for further clues on the U.S. rate outlook.

The improved risk sentiment following the comments helped Asian currencies post broad gains with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbing 0.5% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= rose 0.3%.

For the week, the Singapore dollar SGD= rose 0.9% and was headed for its best week since Nov. 17, 2023. The Philippine peso PHP= was on track for it best week since Feb. 2.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= advanced 0.3% to hit its highest level since Jan. 16 for the day, while equities .KLSE edged 0.1% higher.

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stood steady on interest rates for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday where it reiterated that the currency was undervalued and did not reflect Malaysia's positive economic fundamentals and prospects.

"BNM will remain a steady pair of hands for the rest of 2024, in our view. We expect no changes to the policy rate, at 3%, while BNM remains mindful of external (specifically currency) developments," Lavanya Venkateswaran, a senior ASEAN economist at OCBC wrote.

Markets now await inflation data from China on March 9 and from India next week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bullish positions on Indian rupee at over two-year high; Asian FX bears hold ground

** Japan Inc set to offer bumper pay hikes, paving way for BOJ stimulus exit

** China growth target achievable if backed by more stimulus, analysts say

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-4.61

.N225

0.88

19.40

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-1.31

.SSEC

0.12

1.89

India

INR=IN

-

+0.51

.NSEI

-

3.51

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.32

-1.31

.JKSE

0.46

1.85

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.28

-2.13

.KLSE

0.11

5.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-0.67

.PSI

0.53

6.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.51

-2.73

.KS11

0.90

0.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-1.00

.STI

0.61

-2.69

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

-2.40

.TWII

0.23

10.09

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-3.88

.SETI

0.64

-2.46

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.