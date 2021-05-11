EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0214 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
108.61
-0.19
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3253
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.960
27.952
-0.03
Korean won
1123.000
1119.6
-0.30
Baht
31.210
31.09
-0.38
Peso
47.815
47.84
+0.05
Rupee
73.340
73.34
0.00
Ringgit
4.124
4.116
-0.18
Yuan
6.434
6.4283
-0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
103.24
-5.13
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.44
Taiwan dlr
27.960
28.483
+1.87
Korean won
1123.000
1086.20
-3.28
Baht
31.210
29.96
-4.01
Peso
47.815
48.01
+0.41
Rupee
73.340
73.07
-0.37
Ringgit
4.124
4.0200
-2.51
Yuan
6.434
6.5283
+1.47
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
