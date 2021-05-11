EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0214 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

108.61

-0.19

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3253

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.960

27.952

-0.03

Korean won

1123.000

1119.6

-0.30

Baht

31.210

31.09

-0.38

Peso

47.815

47.84

+0.05

Rupee

73.340

73.34

0.00

Ringgit

4.124

4.116

-0.18

Yuan

6.434

6.4283

-0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

103.24

-5.13

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.44

Taiwan dlr

27.960

28.483

+1.87

Korean won

1123.000

1086.20

-3.28

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

47.815

48.01

+0.41

Rupee

73.340

73.07

-0.37

Ringgit

4.124

4.0200

-2.51

Yuan

6.434

6.5283

+1.47

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

