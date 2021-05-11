EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

108.61

-0.19

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3253

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.960

27.952

-0.03

Korean won

1123.000

1119.6

-0.30

Baht

31.210

31.09

-0.38

Peso

47.815

47.84

+0.05

Rupee

73.340

73.34

0.00

Ringgit

4.124

4.116

-0.18

Yuan

6.434

6.4283

-0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

103.24

-5.13

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.44

Taiwan dlr

27.960

28.483

+1.87

Korean won

1123.000

1086.20

-3.28

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

47.815

48.01

+0.41

Rupee

73.340

73.07

-0.37

Ringgit

4.124

4.0200

-2.51

Yuan

6.434

6.5283

+1.47

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

