EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Thai baht leads gains

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

148.5

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.364

1.365

+0.07

Korean won

1345.740

1346.51

+0.06

Baht

36.850

36.95

+0.27

Peso

56.880

56.88

+0.00

Rupiah

15660.000

15685

+0.16

Rupee

83.263

83.2625

0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.729

+0.06

Yuan

7.281

7.2935

+0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

131.110

-11.72

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.77

Taiwan dlr

32.207

30.708

-4.65

Korean won

1345.740

1260.920

-6.30

Baht

36.850

34.585

-6.15

Peso

56.880

55.670

-2.13

Rupiah

15660.000

15565.000

-0.61

Rupee

83.263

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.726

4.400

-6.90

Yuan

7.281

6.900

-5.23

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

