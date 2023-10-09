News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Thai baht leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

October 09, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

148.5

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.364

1.365

+0.07

Korean won

1345.740

1346.51

+0.06

Baht

36.850

36.95

+0.27

Peso

56.880

56.88

+0.00

Rupiah

15660.000

15685

+0.16

Rupee

83.263

83.2625

0.00

Ringgit

4.726

4.729

+0.06

Yuan

7.281

7.2935

+0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.510

131.110

-11.72

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.77

Taiwan dlr

32.207

30.708

-4.65

Korean won

1345.740

1260.920

-6.30

Baht

36.850

34.585

-6.15

Peso

56.880

55.670

-2.13

Rupiah

15660.000

15565.000

-0.61

Rupee

83.263

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.726

4.400

-6.90

Yuan

7.281

6.900

-5.23

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.