EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Thai baht leads gains

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.510
148.5
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.364
1.365
+0.07
Korean won
1345.740
1346.51
+0.06
Baht
36.850
36.95
+0.27
Peso
56.880
56.88
+0.00
Rupiah
15660.000
15685
+0.16
Rupee
83.263
83.2625
0.00
Ringgit
4.726
4.729
+0.06
Yuan
7.281
7.2935
+0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.510
131.110
-11.72
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.77
Taiwan dlr
32.207
30.708
-4.65
Korean won
1345.740
1260.920
-6.30
Baht
36.850
34.585
-6.15
Peso
56.880
55.670
-2.13
Rupiah
15660.000
15565.000
-0.61
Rupee
83.263
82.720
-0.65
Ringgit
4.726
4.400
-6.90
Yuan
7.281
6.900
-5.23
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
