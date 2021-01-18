EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwanese dollar shines

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.860
103.69
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3309
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.968
28.49
+1.87
Korean won
1101.400
1103.9
+0.23
Baht
30.050
30.12
+0.23
Peso
48.060
48.05
-0.02
Rupiah
14050.000
14060
+0.07
Rupee
73.275
73.275
0.00
Ringgit
4.045
4.05
+0.14
Yuan
6.486
6.4921
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.860
103.24
-0.60
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3209
-0.62
Taiwan dlr
27.968
28.483
+1.84
Korean won
1101.400
1086.20
-1.38
Baht
30.050
29.96
-0.30
Peso
48.060
48.01
-0.10
Rupiah
14050.000
14040
-0.07
Rupee
73.275
73.07
-0.29
Ringgit
4.045
4.0400
-0.11
Yuan
6.486
6.5283
+0.66
