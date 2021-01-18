EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwanese dollar shines

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.860

103.69

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3309

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.968

28.49

+1.87

Korean won

1101.400

1103.9

+0.23

Baht

30.050

30.12

+0.23

Peso

48.060

48.05

-0.02

Rupiah

14050.000

14060

+0.07

Rupee

73.275

73.275

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.05

+0.14

Yuan

6.486

6.4921

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.860

103.24

-0.60

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3209

-0.62

Taiwan dlr

27.968

28.483

+1.84

Korean won

1101.400

1086.20

-1.38

Baht

30.050

29.96

-0.30

Peso

48.060

48.01

-0.10

Rupiah

14050.000

14040

-0.07

Rupee

73.275

73.07

-0.29

Ringgit

4.045

4.0400

-0.11

Yuan

6.486

6.5283

+0.66

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

