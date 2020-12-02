EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.510

104.4

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3373

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.500

28.766

+0.93

Korean won

1098.600

1100.8

+0.20

Baht

30.190

30.2

+0.03

Peso

48.035

48.04

+0.01

Rupiah

14090.000

14090

+0.00

Rupee

73.760

73.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.073

4.075

+0.06

Yuan

6.556

6.5622

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.510

108.61

+3.92

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3444

+0.51

Taiwan dlr

28.500

30.106

+5.64

Korean won

1098.600

1156.40

+5.26

Baht

30.190

29.91

-0.93

Peso

48.035

50.65

+5.44

Rupiah

14090.000

13880

-1.49

Rupee

73.760

71.38

-3.23

Ringgit

4.073

4.0890

+0.41

Yuan

6.556

6.9632

+6.22

