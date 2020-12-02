EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.510
104.4
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3373
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
28.500
28.766
+0.93
Korean won
1098.600
1100.8
+0.20
Baht
30.190
30.2
+0.03
Peso
48.035
48.04
+0.01
Rupiah
14090.000
14090
+0.00
Rupee
73.760
73.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.073
4.075
+0.06
Yuan
6.556
6.5622
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.510
108.61
+3.92
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3444
+0.51
Taiwan dlr
28.500
30.106
+5.64
Korean won
1098.600
1156.40
+5.26
Baht
30.190
29.91
-0.93
Peso
48.035
50.65
+5.44
Rupiah
14090.000
13880
-1.49
Rupee
73.760
71.38
-3.23
Ringgit
4.073
4.0890
+0.41
Yuan
6.556
6.9632
+6.22
