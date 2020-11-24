EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.560

104.43

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.342

1.342

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.831

+1.14

Korean won

1107.000

1112.7

+0.51

Baht

30.330

30.33

+0.00

Peso

48.100

48.14

+0.08

Rupiah

14130.000

14140

+0.07

Rupee

74.078

74.078

+0.00

Ringgit

4.087

4.085

-0.05

Yuan

6.581

6.59

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.560

108.61

+3.87

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3444

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

28.505

30.106

+5.62

Korean won

1107.000

1156.40

+4.46

Baht

30.330

29.91

-1.38

Peso

48.100

50.65

+5.30

Rupiah

14130.000

13880

-1.77

Rupee

74.078

71.38

-3.64

Ringgit

4.087

4.0890

+0.05

Yuan

6.581

6.9632

+5.80

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

