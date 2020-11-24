EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwan dollar leads gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.560 104.43 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.342 1.342 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.505 28.831 +1.14 Korean won 1107.000 1112.7 +0.51 Baht 30.330 30.33 +0.00 Peso 48.100 48.14 +0.08 Rupiah 14130.000 14140 +0.07 Rupee 74.078 74.078 +0.00 Ringgit 4.087 4.085 -0.05 Yuan 6.581 6.59 +0.13

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

