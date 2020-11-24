EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwan dollar leads gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.560 104.43 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.342 1.342 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.505 28.831 +1.14 Korean won 1107.000 1112.7 +0.51 Baht 30.330 30.33 +0.00 Peso 48.100 48.14 +0.08 Rupiah 14130.000 14140 +0.07 Rupee 74.078 74.078 +0.00 Ringgit 4.087 4.085 -0.05 Yuan 6.581 6.59 +0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.560
108.61
+3.87
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3444
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
28.505
30.106
+5.62
Korean won
1107.000
1156.40
+4.46
Baht
30.330
29.91
-1.38
Peso
48.100
50.65
+5.30
Rupiah
14130.000
13880
-1.77
Rupee
74.078
71.38
-3.64
Ringgit
4.087
4.0890
+0.05
Yuan
6.581
6.9632
+5.80
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
