EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.510

122.78

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3565

+0.02

Korean won

1213.700

1214.4

+0.06

Baht

33.470

33.5

+0.09

Peso

51.300

51.34

+0.08

Rupiah

14335.000

14353

+0.13

Rupee

75.543

75.5425

0.00

Ringgit

4.218

4.215

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.510

115.08

-6.06

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.53

Taiwan dlr

28.705

27.676

-3.58

Korean won

1213.700

1188.60

-2.07

Baht

33.470

33.39

-0.24

Peso

51.300

50.99

-0.60

Rupiah

14335.000

14250

-0.59

Rupee

75.543

74.33

-1.61

Ringgit

4.218

4.1640

-1.28

Yuan

6.362

6.3550

-0.11

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

