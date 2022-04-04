EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

April 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.510
122.78
+0.22
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3565
+0.02
Korean won
1213.700
1214.4
+0.06
Baht
33.470
33.5
+0.09
Peso
51.300
51.34
+0.08
Rupiah
14335.000
14353
+0.13
Rupee
75.543
75.5425
0.00
Ringgit
4.218
4.215
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.510
115.08
-6.06
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
28.705
27.676
-3.58
Korean won
1213.700
1188.60
-2.07
Baht
33.470
33.39
-0.24
Peso
51.300
50.99
-0.60
Rupiah
14335.000
14250
-0.59
Rupee
75.543
74.33
-1.61
Ringgit
4.218
4.1640
-1.28
Yuan
6.362
6.3550
-0.11
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
