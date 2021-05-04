EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.310

109.33

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.334

1.336

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.932

27.952

+0.07

Baht

31.170

31.14

-0.10

Peso

47.960

48

+0.08

Rupiah

14430.000

14425

-0.03

Rupee

73.850

73.85

0.00

Ringgit

4.115

4.12

+0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.310

103.24

-5.55

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.99

Taiwan dlr

27.932

28.483

+1.97

Korean won

1122.600

1086.20

-3.24

Baht

31.170

29.96

-3.88

Peso

47.960

48.01

+0.10

Rupiah

14430.000

14040

-2.70

Rupee

73.850

73.07

-1.06

Ringgit

4.115

4.0200

-2.31

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

