EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.310
109.33
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.334
1.336
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
27.932
27.952
+0.07
Baht
31.170
31.14
-0.10
Peso
47.960
48
+0.08
Rupiah
14430.000
14425
-0.03
Rupee
73.850
73.85
0.00
Ringgit
4.115
4.12
+0.12
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.310
103.24
-5.55
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-0.99
Taiwan dlr
27.932
28.483
+1.97
Korean won
1122.600
1086.20
-3.24
Baht
31.170
29.96
-3.88
Peso
47.960
48.01
+0.10
Rupiah
14430.000
14040
-2.70
Rupee
73.850
73.07
-1.06
Ringgit
4.115
4.0200
-2.31
Yuan
6.475
6.5283
+0.83
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
