EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, Taiwan dollar up 1.5% in post-holiday trade

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.980

106.04

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3273

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.39

+1.48

Korean won

1107.500

1,100.1

-0.67

Baht

29.950

29.87

-0.27

Peso

48.355

48.32

-0.07

Rupiah

13950.000

13,920

-0.22

Rupee

72.685

72.685

0.00

Ringgit

4.038

4.028

-0.25

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.980

103.24

-2.59

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1107.500

1,086.20

-1.92

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.355

48.01

-0.71

Rupiah

13950.000

14,040

+0.65

Rupee

72.685

73.07

+0.52

Ringgit

4.038

4.0200

-0.45

Yuan

6.458

6.5283

+1.09

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

