EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, Taiwan dollar up 1.5% in post-holiday trade

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.980 106.04 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3273 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.39 +1.48 Korean won 1107.500 1,100.1 -0.67 Baht 29.950 29.87 -0.27 Peso 48.355 48.32 -0.07 Rupiah 13950.000 13,920 -0.22 Rupee 72.685 72.685 0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.028 -0.25

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.980

103.24

-2.59

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1107.500

1,086.20

-1.92

Baht

29.950

29.96

+0.03

Peso

48.355

48.01

-0.71

Rupiah

13950.000

14,040

+0.65

Rupee

72.685

73.07

+0.52

Ringgit

4.038

4.0200

-0.45

Yuan

6.458

6.5283

+1.09

