EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, Taiwan dollar up 1.5% in post-holiday trade
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.980 106.04 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3273 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.39 +1.48 Korean won 1107.500 1,100.1 -0.67 Baht 29.950 29.87 -0.27 Peso 48.355 48.32 -0.07 Rupiah 13950.000 13,920 -0.22 Rupee 72.685 72.685 0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.028 -0.25
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.980
103.24
-2.59
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.55
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.483
+1.82
Korean won
1107.500
1,086.20
-1.92
Baht
29.950
29.96
+0.03
Peso
48.355
48.01
-0.71
Rupiah
13950.000
14,040
+0.65
Rupee
72.685
73.07
+0.52
Ringgit
4.038
4.0200
-0.45
Yuan
6.458
6.5283
+1.09
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
