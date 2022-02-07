EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, record COVID cases weaken S.Korean won

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Monday as strong U.S. jobs growth data reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while the South Korea's won was further weakened by record COVID-19 cases in the country.

The won KRW=KFTC dropped 0.2%, while its shares lost 0.3%, hurt by concerns over the surge in infections and the risk of quicker U.S. rate hikes.

The U.S. economy created more than expected jobs in January, despite disruptions to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, increasing the chance of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate rise at the March policy meeting.

The Indonesia rupiah IDR= also weakened 0.1%, but held steady at that level as the country's fourth quarter gross domestic product growth accelerated 5%, slightly faster than expected, on the back of high commodity prices and the loosening of anti-virus curbs.

The country's 10-year bond yield also rose to its highest since July.

Meanwhile, shares across the region were mixed, with China .SSEC gaining strongly coming out of a week-long Lunar New Year break to rise about 2%, while Philippine stocks .PSI dipped about 1%, after rising nearly 3% last week.

Singapore Straits Times Index .STI inched 0.3% higher driven by a 5% jump in the country's bourse operator's SGXL.SI stock on upbeat results and a Citibank upgrade.

However, the Singapore dollar SGD= stayed largely flat on the back of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, with daily local cases increasing by three folds from the day before on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.90 basis points to 6.51%​​

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Security Bank Corp SECB.PS up 2.7%, Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS up 2%, Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS up ​1.96%

** Top gainer on the Singapore STI .STI is Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI up 5.1%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0520 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-0.23

.N225

-0.8

-5.5

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

-0.05

.SSEC

2.02

-5.78

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.49

.NSEI

-0.64

0.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.15

-1.04

.JKSE

0.69

2.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-0.48

.KLSE

0.71

-2.17

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-0.55

.PSI

-1.02

3.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-0.92

.KS11

-0.28

-7.90

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

+0.24

.STI

0.36

7.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.06

-0.44

.TWII

1.12

-1.90

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

+1.34

.SETI

0.07

1.07

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.